East London officials in firing line

BSA to haul officials over coals after controversial split decision at Orient

Boxing South Africa has promised to come down hard on East London officials after they rendered a disputed win to Phila Mpontshane in his fight against Koos Sibiya. BSA-Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs said the officials who scored the fight between Mpontshane and Sibiya were Mandisi Mkile, Sheshe Dunjwa and Thandi Ngodwana.

