East London officials in firing line
BSA to haul officials over coals after controversial split decision at Orient
Boxing South Africa has promised to come down hard on East London officials after they rendered a disputed win to Phila Mpontshane in his fight against Koos Sibiya. BSA-Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs said the officials who scored the fight between Mpontshane and Sibiya were Mandisi Mkile, Sheshe Dunjwa and Thandi Ngodwana.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.