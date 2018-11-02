Explosive fare on cards in Booi bouts

Life goes on without Azinga Fuzile. That is the message coming from the Duncan Village Boxing Academy (DVBA) gym the star used to call home. Fuzile has now left to train at Colin Nathan’s gymnasium in Johannesburg but those he left behind are continuing with the job of maintaining the reputation of the talent-churning club.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.