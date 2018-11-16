Fuzile set for his Russian roulette

After setting the tongues wagging with a sensational fourth round knockout of former IBF world champion Malcolm Klassen last month, Duncan Village golden boy Azinga Fuzile will return to the ring on December 2. Russian Mark Urvanov has been given the difficult task of being Fuzile’s opponent when they will clash for the IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight title.

