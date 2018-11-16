‘Mabere’ back in the swing after long wait

Joyi banking on victory over the little known Seforo to boost his career

The last time Nkosinathi “Mabere” Joyi was in action he engaged in a fight of the year candidate against Simpiwe Konkco with a world title at stake. That alone should have made promoters to fight for his service especially given the following he commands in Mdantsane. But strangely Joyi has instead been starved of fights with no one coming to his rescue despite his fan friendly style, drawing power and fighting prowess.

