Talented Tyirha in high stakes clash
Nhlanhla Tyirha is just 19 years old, and in a perfect description of being put in the fast lane, the year may end for him with a national title around his slim waist. This even though the left- hander only started to fight for pay only six months ago. Since June this year Tyirha, a bright amateur star who is one the flood of youngsters that turned their backs on the unpaid ranks this year, has fought just three times.
