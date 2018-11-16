Verbal punches raise heat for battle ahead
The fight has no date or venue as yet, but already the boxers have begun throwing barbs at each other. Filipino veteran Nonito Donaire started it when he said he believes he would be able to land power punches on Zolani Tete and eventually knock him out in their World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) bantamweight semifinal clash.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.