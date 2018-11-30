Gola must put halt to erratic form

Trainer takes Makazole through his paces with utter focus ahead of bout

So much was expected from Phila Gola when he gate-crashed the professional ranks and ran an eight-fight winning streak. The southpaw was already being touted as the future champion, and being blessed with solid technique it was not hard for the plaudits to come streaming in. Then he was upset by a relativeLY unknown boxer from Cape Town in a junior-featherweight duel.