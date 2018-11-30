Now it’s the lean, mean and pretty sharp Tete
The camp of perennial training defaulter Makazole Tete has promised to unleash a new boxer when he faces Ronald Malindi at Orient Theatre on Sunday. The pair will vie for the ABU bantamweight crown, with Malindi’s newly won SA title being spared. Tete, a skilled boxer but with laziness that has threatened to derail his boxing career, is looking for redemption after disappointing performances in his last bouts.
