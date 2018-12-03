A mighty clash of heads
Premature end to bout sees Konkco retain title
What was developing into a thrilling contest ended prematurely when an accidental clash of heads produced a deep gash for Simpiwe Konkco forcing the referee to stop his IBO mini flyweight title defence bout against Filipino Joey Canoy at the Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday.
