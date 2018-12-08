Fuzile in hunt for IBF crown

DV star to take on Tanzania’s Class in Orient Theatre showdown on Sunday

Duncan Village star Azinga Fuzile returns to the ring where he will take on Tanzanian Ibrahim Class for the IBF intercontinental Junior lightweight title at the Orient Theatre on Sunday. Fuzile makes the return less than two months after the biggest win of his 12-fight professional career. This was when he forced ring veteran and former two time IBF junior lightweight champion Malcolm Klassen to quit in four rounds at the same venue in October.