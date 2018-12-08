Local boxers star with good wins
It was a clean sweep for Xaba Promotions’ boxers who produced outstanding performances to outwit their foes at Orient Theatre on Friday night.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.