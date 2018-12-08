World stage beckons former Mdantsane champ

In all the boxing buzz sweeping through the city, Thulani Mbenge’s crucial world title clash at Emperors Palace in Gauteng on Saturday has somehow flown under the radar. However, Mbenge’s fight against Mexican Miguel Vasquez, in defence of his IBO welterweight crown, is massively important. The Mdantsane boxer, who now resides in Johannesburg, is steadily moving up the ladder in world boxing with promoter Rodney Berman already plotting his next step.