World stage beckons former Mdantsane champ
In all the boxing buzz sweeping through the city, Thulani Mbenge’s crucial world title clash at Emperors Palace in Gauteng on Saturday has somehow flown under the radar. However, Mbenge’s fight against Mexican Miguel Vasquez, in defence of his IBO welterweight crown, is massively important. The Mdantsane boxer, who now resides in Johannesburg, is steadily moving up the ladder in world boxing with promoter Rodney Berman already plotting his next step.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.