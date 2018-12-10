Tete camp spooked by Series talk

Not all the sponsors have come to the party

Zolani Tete’s camp is worried by reports that the vaunted World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) may be discontinued. International reports revealed that the series - which is being contested in the cruiserweight, junior-welterweight and bantamweight, in its second season is in danger of being called off ahead of the semifinal bouts tentatively scheduled between February and March.