IBF honour for East London boxing
Duncan Village star Fuzile, Rumble Africa Promotions reap rewards
An East London boxing trio has swept the stakes at the IBF Africa, Middle East and Persian Gulf by walking away with major accolades.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.