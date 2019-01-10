Boxing Mecca

Big US test for SA’s Ndongeni

He fights unbeaten rising star Devin Haney on Friday night

By Mesuli Zifo - 10 January 2019

Beating Haney would be a major accomplishment for Ndongeni whose resumé lacks a quality opponent.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X