OPINION | Why Ali Funeka should quit boxing immediately

Boxer Ali "Rush Hour" Funeka has no business being in the ring and should have quit the sport a long time ago.

This assessment of the Eastern Cape boxer's career might sound a tad harsh to some but we will offer an explanation for this tough stance.

The fact is the 40 year-old boxer's best days are behind him and he risks putting his life on the line each time he steps into the ring.

Our argument that he should turn his back on the sport stems from the fact that he has now suffered five consecutive losses and three of those defeats were against boxers who would not have dared to maintain eye contact with him in his prime‚ let alone step into a ring to face him.

Funeka‚ like many other boxers around the world‚ has had a difficult time acknowledging the fact that his skills have deteriorated and it is time to call time on his career.