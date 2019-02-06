Fuzile geared for an IBF firestorm
Azinga eyes eliminator, picks Mexican fighter
The determination to push Azinga Fuzile towards an IBF title challenge has swayed his management to settle for a Mexican instead of a Russian opponent in his April 7 ring return.
