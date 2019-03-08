Azinga Fuzile happy to celebrate Mzukisi 'Laciar' Sikali's life

Azinga Fuzile never met the man he has been asked to honour but will happily headline a tournament that is to be held to celebrate Mzukisi "Laciar" Sikali's life next month.

Sikali died 14 years ago and the 22-year-old Fuzile has been chosen by top East London promoter Thembalethu "Terries" Ntuthu to headline the Rumble Africa Promotions' bill at Nangoza Jebe Hall‚ formerly known as the Great Centenary Hall‚ in Port Elizabeth on April 7.

An excited Fuzile said he was happy that he has been given the opportunity to celebrate a boxer who held multiple titles in different weight divisions. He held the WBU belt in the junior flyweight and junior bantamweight‚ and the IBO belt in the flyweight class.

"Even though I did not know Sikali‚ I must say that I am excited and honoured to chosen to headline a bill to honour him‚" he said.

"I will defending my IBF Inter-Continental title (junior lightweight) against an experienced Mexican Romulo Koasicha on the day.

"I am excited because I now see the direction in my career. To me every fight is a must win one because I am on the path to fighting for a world title."