BSA strips Thembalani Nxoshe of national title

Boxing SA has declared the South African flyweight title vacant.

This is because Thembelani Nxoshe, who won it with a seventh-round knockout of Mfundo Gwayana at Orient Theatre on September 30, has been found guilty of misconduct.

Nxoshe failed a doping test after his loss to Ulises Lara from Mexico for the WBC International title at Indoor Sports Centre in Mdantsane on October 12 last year.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport told Sowetan that the boxer from Mdantsane "tested positive beyond the threshold limit for marijuana".

"He received a six-month suspension. He has not appealed the sanction, the window to lodge an appeal, if he disagrees with the sanction, lapses on March 8 [last week Friday]," institute CEO Khalid Galant confirmed.

Marijuana is listed in the banned list in category S8 of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport's cannabinoids.