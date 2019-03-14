Brighter future for SA professional boxing

If the commitment shown by some promoters in the past two months is anything to go by, then the future of local professional boxing is bright.

First to kick-start the year was 5th Elements, whose international tournament in Pretoria on February 10 saw Justice Siliga win the SA heavyweight title elimination bout against Luke Sutherland.

Fourteen days later Golden Gloves produced two regional champions when Jabulani Makhense and Marios Matamba captured the WBA Pan African and IBF Continental junior-welterweight titles.

Zandile Malinga's Starline Boxing Promotions followed with a development tournament on February 23 in KwaZulu-Natal where Siphesihle Mntungwa was crowned KZN junior-lightweight champ.