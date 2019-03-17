Ngebiyana claims vacant junior bantamweight title after 'heartless' display by Nqothole
Once again Sabelo Ngebiyana got the better of Sikho Nqothole, this time stopping him in six rounds to capture the vacant SA junior bantamweight and Legends Boxing Foundation (LBF) international crown at the Orient Theatre on Sunday.
