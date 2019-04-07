Boxing Mecca

Fuzile defends successfully IBF title in PE

Young pugilist decides to box on back-foot instead of going for jugular

PREMIUM
By Mfundo Piliso - 07 April 2019

Azinga Fuzile proved his world class credentials when he successfully defended his IBF Intercontinental junior lightweight title against Mexican Romulo Koasicha on points at the Nangoza Jebe in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday.

