Zolani "Last Born" Tete has pulled out of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series due to a shoulder injury‚ his manager Mlandeli Tengimfene announced on Wednesday night.

Tengimfene made the announcement from Louisiana‚ in the US‚ where Tete was to unify his WBO belt with WBA Super holder Nonito "Filipino Flash" Donaire on Sunday morning (SA time).

The bout was to be the official semifinal of the WBSS Series that is organised by German promoter Kalle Sauerland.

"Yes‚ it is true he sustained a right shoulder injury.

"The fight could be moved to the 15th on June‚" said Tengimfene.