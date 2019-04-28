Boxing Mecca

Joyi defeats rookie to retain title

Tyirha loses to veteran Joyi at Orient Theatre

By Mesuli Zifo - 28 April 2019

Once again a highly-touted prospect fell flat at the hands of a veteran when rookie Ntlantla Tyirha lost to experienced Nkosinathi Joyi at Orient Theatre on Sunday.

