Joyi defeats rookie to retain title
Tyirha loses to veteran Joyi at Orient Theatre
Once again a highly-touted prospect fell flat at the hands of a veteran when rookie Ntlantla Tyirha lost to experienced Nkosinathi Joyi at Orient Theatre on Sunday.
