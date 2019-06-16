Boxing Mecca

Easy title win revives Baleni’s career

Ndulani failed to use his height advantage

By Mesuli Zifo - 16 June 2019

Siphamandla Baleni breathed massive life to his floundering career when he outscored Ayanda Ndulani to lift the vacant WBO Africa mini- flyweight title at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Sunday afternoon.

