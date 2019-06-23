Action galore at Orient boxing tournament
Mlonyeni too strong for Kotana in main bout
The legal action to interdict the main bout in the Last Born Promotions (LBP) tournament failed to dampen the spirits as boxers produce explosive bouts at Orient Theatre on Sunday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .