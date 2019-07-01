Victorious Mboyiya returns with a big punch

Former two-time SA champion Aphiwe Mboyiya shrugged off a two-year lay off due to a doping ban by hammering out a one-sided beating of Xolani Mgidi in their six rounds junior lightweight contest at Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Sunday. Mboyiya, who was slapped with the lengthy ban after using a banned substance to reduce his weight in his lacklustre win over Sibusiso Zingange, showed very little effects of ring-rust, although his timing was at times woeful.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.