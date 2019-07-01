Victorious Mboyiya returns with a big punch
Former two-time SA champion Aphiwe Mboyiya shrugged off a two-year lay off due to a doping ban by hammering out a one-sided beating of Xolani Mgidi in their six rounds junior lightweight contest at Mdantsane Indoor Centre on Sunday. Mboyiya, who was slapped with the lengthy ban after using a banned substance to reduce his weight in his lacklustre win over Sibusiso Zingange, showed very little effects of ring-rust, although his timing was at times woeful.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .