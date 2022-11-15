Bulana determined to rise again
East London boxer resolute in quest to win second national title on Friday
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 15 November 2022
The shenanigans Scenery Park boxer Khanyile Bulana has had to endure over the past year will not deter him in his quest to win a second national title...
Bulana determined to rise again
East London boxer resolute in quest to win second national title on Friday
The shenanigans Scenery Park boxer Khanyile Bulana has had to endure over the past year will not deter him in his quest to win a second national title...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos