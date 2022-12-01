Batyi banks on divine intervention in SA title shot
Nxarhuni fighter will carry blessings from church members when he challenges Magagane in Limpopo
By Mesuli Zifo - 01 December 2022
Zolisa Batyi might be an underdog when he challenges Jeff Magagane for the SA featherweight title in Seshego, Limpopo, on Friday but he is confident that divine intervention will help him bring the belt back to East London...
