Japanese wary about Sigqibo’s weight before big bout
Duncan Village boxer looks big for junior-bantamweight division, says Tanaka’s promoter
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 08 December 2022
Yanga Siqgibo’s lofty rating by the WBO was the reason Kosei Tanaka’s camp reached out to him for a fight in Nagoya on Sunday...
Japanese wary about Sigqibo’s weight before big bout
Duncan Village boxer looks big for junior-bantamweight division, says Tanaka’s promoter
Yanga Siqgibo’s lofty rating by the WBO was the reason Kosei Tanaka’s camp reached out to him for a fight in Nagoya on Sunday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos