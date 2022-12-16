IBF gives Bell final warning to defend title or risk being stripped
Gqeberha boxer gets three-month extension after not meeting deadline
Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 16 December 2022
Popular Gqeberha boxer Nozipho Bell has dodged a bullet after nearly being stripped of her IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight title for not defending the crown since winning it in December 2021...
IBF gives Bell final warning to defend title or risk being stripped
Gqeberha boxer gets three-month extension after not meeting deadline
Popular Gqeberha boxer Nozipho Bell has dodged a bullet after nearly being stripped of her IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight title for not defending the crown since winning it in December 2021...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos