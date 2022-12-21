It’s do or die, says Chauke camp
Thembisa boxer eager to have another go at Duncan Village’s Cafu
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 21 December 2022
Jackson Chauke’s camp says the fighter’s rematch against Duncan Village’s Phumelele Cafu at the Orient Theatre in East London on Friday is a must-win...
It’s do or die, says Chauke camp
Thembisa boxer eager to have another go at Duncan Village’s Cafu
Jackson Chauke’s camp says the fighter’s rematch against Duncan Village’s Phumelele Cafu at the Orient Theatre in East London on Friday is a must-win...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos