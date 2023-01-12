Eastern Cape boxing shows lead the pack in 2023
Uncertainty over January 29 tournament after Tshabalala accident but other provincial events set to follow soon after
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 12 January 2023
A car accident involving SA junior-flyweight champion Mpumelelo Tshabalala has cast uncertainty over an upcoming tournament at East London’s Orient Theatre, scheduled for January 29...
Eastern Cape boxing shows lead the pack in 2023
Uncertainty over January 29 tournament after Tshabalala accident but other provincial events set to follow soon after
A car accident involving SA junior-flyweight champion Mpumelelo Tshabalala has cast uncertainty over an upcoming tournament at East London’s Orient Theatre, scheduled for January 29...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos