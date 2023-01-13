Manyisana aims to change face of boxing promotion, starting with Peddie show
Lawyer sees no conflict of interest with representing licensees
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 13 January 2023
Budding boxing promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisana does not mind being likened to running with the hare while hunting with the hounds due to his role as a legal representative while also being involved in promoting tournaments...
Manyisana aims to change face of boxing promotion, starting with Peddie show
Lawyer sees no conflict of interest with representing licensees
Budding boxing promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisana does not mind being likened to running with the hare while hunting with the hounds due to his role as a legal representative while also being involved in promoting tournaments...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos