Ndulani makes 30-day weight limit for world title eliminator
Mexican rival Castillo has not yet met all requirements for next month’s big fight
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 31 January 2023
The perceived short notice East London boxer Ayanda Ndulani has been given for his world title eliminator has had no bearing on his preparations after he made the 30-day weight limit ahead of the clash at Durban International Convention Centre on February 25...
Ndulani makes 30-day weight limit for world title eliminator
Mexican rival Castillo has not yet met all requirements for next month’s big fight
The perceived short notice East London boxer Ayanda Ndulani has been given for his world title eliminator has had no bearing on his preparations after he made the 30-day weight limit ahead of the clash at Durban International Convention Centre on February 25...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos