Grudge match on the cards as Nxoshe, Voyi meet
Event at Orient Theatre part of provincial department of sports’ boxing development plan
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 02 March 2023
Their reaction to a grudge match was clearly etched on the faces of Thembelani Nxoshe and Xolisile Voyi when they met at Wednesday’s premedical at a beachfront hotel, ahead of their provincial flyweight title clash at East London’s Orient Theatre on Saturday...
Grudge match on the cards as Nxoshe, Voyi meet
Event at Orient Theatre part of provincial department of sports’ boxing development plan
Their reaction to a grudge match was clearly etched on the faces of Thembelani Nxoshe and Xolisile Voyi when they met at Wednesday’s premedical at a beachfront hotel, ahead of their provincial flyweight title clash at East London’s Orient Theatre on Saturday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos