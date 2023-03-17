Which fighter will ‘meat’ his match in SA title clash
Confident rival promoters put a sheep on the line for Tshabalala/Thongwana showdown
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 17 March 2023
The SA junior-flyweight title boxing clash between Mpumelelo Tshabalala and Athenkosi Thongwana has ramped up the fierce rivalry between their promoters, who have taken to betting a sheep on their charges...
Which fighter will ‘meat’ his match in SA title clash
Confident rival promoters put a sheep on the line for Tshabalala/Thongwana showdown
The SA junior-flyweight title boxing clash between Mpumelelo Tshabalala and Athenkosi Thongwana has ramped up the fierce rivalry between their promoters, who have taken to betting a sheep on their charges...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos