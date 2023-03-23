Gingqi chases second title under new trainer
Mdantsane boxer shifts to junior lightweight category for next week’s Orient Theatre clash
By Mesuli Zifo - 23 March 2023
Mdantsane knockout artist Asanda Gingqi will be chasing a second national title, but will first need to beat former champion Sibusiso Zingage when they clash in a high-stakes junior lightweight bout at East London’s Orient Theatre next Friday...
