Nontshinga’s world title defence at risk of going to purse bids
Mandatory challenger, Filipino Regie Suganob, reluctant to fight in East London
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 28 March 2023
Concerns are mounting that SA’s lone major world boxing champion, Sive Nontshinga, might end up being compromised if his mandatory IBF junior-flyweight title defence against Filipino Regie Suganob goes to purse bids...
Nontshinga’s world title defence at risk of going to purse bids
Mandatory challenger, Filipino Regie Suganob, reluctant to fight in East London
Concerns are mounting that SA’s lone major world boxing champion, Sive Nontshinga, might end up being compromised if his mandatory IBF junior-flyweight title defence against Filipino Regie Suganob goes to purse bids...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos