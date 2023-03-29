Fight week in high gear as Filipinos arrive in East London
Michael Mendoza in fine form ahead of high-stakes clash for IBO Intercontinental junior-bantamweight crown
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 29 March 2023
Excitement is at a fever pitch with preparations for East London’s biggest boxing tournament intensifying ahead of Friday’s event...
Fight week in high gear as Filipinos arrive in East London
Michael Mendoza in fine form ahead of high-stakes clash for IBO Intercontinental junior-bantamweight crown
Excitement is at a fever pitch with preparations for East London’s biggest boxing tournament intensifying ahead of Friday’s event...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos