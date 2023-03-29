×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

Fight week in high gear as Filipinos arrive in East London

Michael Mendoza in fine form ahead of high-stakes clash for IBO Intercontinental junior-bantamweight crown

Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 29 March 2023

Excitement is at a fever pitch with preparations for East London’s biggest boxing tournament intensifying ahead of Friday’s event...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester's shocking 2011 interview: 'I am responsible for her death, but I ...
'The knife got out of hand', Thabo Bester AKA Facebook rapist denies ...