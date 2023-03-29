Wheelchair-bound Tyamzashe beats ring tragedy to produce champs
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 29 March 2023
A ring tragedy that left former professional boxer Luvuyo Tyamzashe in a coma for seven days failed to dampen his passion for the sport and he continues to unearth talent despite being confined to a wheelchair...
Wheelchair-bound Tyamzashe beats ring tragedy to produce champs
A ring tragedy that left former professional boxer Luvuyo Tyamzashe in a coma for seven days failed to dampen his passion for the sport and he continues to unearth talent despite being confined to a wheelchair...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos