Lamati gets big break in Ireland fight
WBC silver featherweight title clash against Nick Ball a dream come true for Mdantsane-born fighter
Mdantsane-born boxer Ludumo “9mm” Lamati describes his upcoming WBC silver featherweight title clash against England’s Nick Ball as the fulfilment of his dream of operating on the world stage...
Lamati gets big break in Ireland fight
WBC silver featherweight title clash against Nick Ball a dream come true for Mdantsane-born fighter
Mdantsane-born boxer Ludumo “9mm” Lamati describes his upcoming WBC silver featherweight title clash against England’s Nick Ball as the fulfilment of his dream of operating on the world stage...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos