Delight as Nontshinga camp reaches deal, avoids purse bids
Fight has been pencilled in for June 16 in East London
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 06 April 2023
Sive Nontshinga’s camp was delighted after it finally managed to strike a deal with the Filipino camp for Regie Suganob to come to SA for their IBF junior flyweight title clash...
Delight as Nontshinga camp reaches deal, avoids purse bids
Fight has been pencilled in for June 16 in East London
Sive Nontshinga’s camp was delighted after it finally managed to strike a deal with the Filipino camp for Regie Suganob to come to SA for their IBF junior flyweight title clash...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos