Shock as top East London trainer quits boxing
I have done my job, now it is time to leave the sport, Cengani says
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 12 April 2023
Local boxing upheavals have forced top East London trainer Kholisile Cengani to pack his bags and leave the sport for good...
Shock as top East London trainer quits boxing
I have done my job, now it is time to leave the sport, Cengani says
Local boxing upheavals have forced top East London trainer Kholisile Cengani to pack his bags and leave the sport for good...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos