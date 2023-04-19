All systems go as Nontshinga, Tyirha take on Filipino foes in East London
Marathon negotiations went beyond deadline set by the IBF
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 19 April 2023
It’s all systems go for East London’s top junior-flyweight boxers as one defends his title while the other takes a step closer to a world title shot at the International Convention Centre on June 16...
All systems go as Nontshinga, Tyirha take on Filipino foes in East London
Marathon negotiations went beyond deadline set by the IBF
It’s all systems go for East London’s top junior-flyweight boxers as one defends his title while the other takes a step closer to a world title shot at the International Convention Centre on June 16...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos