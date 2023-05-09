×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

Discontent over Mexican flight tickets for Ndulani camp

EL boxer set to face Luis Castillo for right to challenge WBC champion Panya Pradabsi

Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 09 May 2023

East London boxer Ayanda Ndulani will leave for Mexico on Sunday with a depleted technical team after his camp was offered just two tickets for his WBC world mini-flyweight title eliminator next Friday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans