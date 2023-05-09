Discontent over Mexican flight tickets for Ndulani camp
EL boxer set to face Luis Castillo for right to challenge WBC champion Panya Pradabsi
Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 09 May 2023
East London boxer Ayanda Ndulani will leave for Mexico on Sunday with a depleted technical team after his camp was offered just two tickets for his WBC world mini-flyweight title eliminator next Friday...
Discontent over Mexican flight tickets for Ndulani camp
EL boxer set to face Luis Castillo for right to challenge WBC champion Panya Pradabsi
East London boxer Ayanda Ndulani will leave for Mexico on Sunday with a depleted technical team after his camp was offered just two tickets for his WBC world mini-flyweight title eliminator next Friday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos