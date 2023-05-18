Buoyed Lamati leaves for Ireland confident of victory
Mdantsane boxer on the threshold of bigger things
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 18 May 2023
Mdantsane boxer Ludumo Lamati departs for Ireland on Thursday brimming with confidence for his bout against Englishman Nick Ball for the WBC featherweight silver title in Belfast next Saturday...
Mdantsane boxer Ludumo Lamati departs for Ireland on Thursday brimming with confidence for his bout against Englishman Nick Ball for the WBC featherweight silver title in Belfast next Saturday...
