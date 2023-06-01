Tyirha camp dismisses Filipino concerns
Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 01 June 2023
Nhlanhla Tyirha’s trainer Khangelani Jack has dismissed concerns that his charge is risking his world title shot by taking a bout against dangerous Filipino Miel Fajardo...
Tyirha camp dismisses Filipino concerns
Nhlanhla Tyirha’s trainer Khangelani Jack has dismissed concerns that his charge is risking his world title shot by taking a bout against dangerous Filipino Miel Fajardo...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos