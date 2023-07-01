×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing Mecca

All eyes on Nontshinga as world championship boxing returns to EL

International Convention Centre to come alive as local hero defends IBF junior-flyweight title against Filipino Regie Suganob

Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 01 July 2023

East London will host its first major world title fight in more than 10 years on Sunday when Sive Nontshinga defends his IBF junior-flyweight title against Filipino Regie Suganob at the International Convention Centre...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed