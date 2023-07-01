All eyes on Nontshinga as world championship boxing returns to EL
International Convention Centre to come alive as local hero defends IBF junior-flyweight title against Filipino Regie Suganob
Premium
By Mesuli Zifo - 01 July 2023
East London will host its first major world title fight in more than 10 years on Sunday when Sive Nontshinga defends his IBF junior-flyweight title against Filipino Regie Suganob at the International Convention Centre...
