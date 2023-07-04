High praise for Nontshinga after successful title defence
Sive has improved in leaps and bounds, says co-trainer Nathan of fight against Filipino
Premium
By MESULI ZIFO - 04 July 2023
Sive Nontshinga’s camp lauded his evolution into a well-rounded boxer after his successful world title defence at the East London International Convention Centre on Sunday...
High praise for Nontshinga after successful title defence
Sive has improved in leaps and bounds, says co-trainer Nathan of fight against Filipino
Sive Nontshinga’s camp lauded his evolution into a well-rounded boxer after his successful world title defence at the East London International Convention Centre on Sunday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos